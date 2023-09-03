Swedish MPs join 63rd Tibetan Democracy Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 2

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) today celebrated 63rd Tibetan Democracy Day at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, with a Swedish parliamentary delegation led by Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt, an MP from the Moderate Party, and the representatives of international donor organisations.The delegation was accompanied by Sonam Tsering Farsi and Secretary Lobsang Choedon Samten from the office of Tibet, London.

The celebration began with the singing of a ceremonial Tibetan Democracy Day song, followed by orations on Tibetan democracy by four students.

Margareta Elisabeth, who was the chief guest of the event, lauded the CTA’s middle way approach to resolve the issue of Tibet. “This is a pragmatic solution to safeguarding the vital interests of both parties. For Tibetans, it offers the protection and preservation of their identity and dignity. For China, it means maintaining its territorial integrity,” she said.

“We are here to learn more about Tibet and its people and to show our solidarity and support with them,” said the Swedish MP. She added, “We can see an increased number of Swedish MPs who mention Tibet in debates and also write bills in support of Tibet.”

She said, “What China does against Tibet and its people is not acceptable. We, as MPs in other countries, are obliged to raise this situation. Tibet belongs to its people and Tibetan people should have the right to (maintain) Tibetan culture, the tradition and the Tibetan lifestyle.”

She commended the Tibetan democracy in-exile saying that it was envisaged and initiated by the 14th Dalai Lama. She condemned China’s violation of human rights in Tibet that resulted in an unimaginable number of self-immolations as protest.

CTA staff to donate one-day salary

Sikyong Penpa Tsering proclaimed that the absence of cultural performances on this important occasion was to express solidarity with the government and people of Himachal Pradesh for the colossal loss caused by incessant rain. He declared that a day's salary of all CTA staff would be contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to show support and gratitude to the Himachal Government and people.

