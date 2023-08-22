Swift darshan scheme 'will help create facilities' at Chintpurni temple

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 21

Political leaders have criticised the ‘swift darshan’ scheme launched by the administration of Mata Chintpurni temple in Una district. This is for the first time that a darshan scheme has been launched on a payment basis in any temple of Himachal.

While BJP leaders like former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have flayed the scheme, the temple administration headed by the Una Deputy Commissioner says that the scheme will help improve facilities on the temple premises for devotees.

The darshan scheme, called the ‘Sugam Darshan Parnali’, was started in Mata Chintpurni Temple on August 8. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is also the administrator of the temple, said that the scheme had been initiated for providing devotees an easy and transparent access through the lift gate. The scheme is intended to eradicate the menace of touts fleecing devotees for an easy access, improve crowd management and bring the system in line with other major temples of India like Kashi Vishwanath, Tirupati Balaji, Mahakal, Ujjain, and Shirdi Sai Temple, he said.

Sharma said that under the ‘Sugam Darshan Pranali’, a pass would be issued to a devotee at the counter set up at Baba Mai Das Sadan, located 900 metres from the temple, for access to the lift gate. Priority will be given to devotees, who are physically disabled, senior citizens and sick, to get a pass made at a nominal fee of Rs 50.

The trust has made a provision of electric golf carts for ferrying disabled and aged devotees from the Sadan to the main temple. They can take one attendant with them. A waiting hall has also been provided. The trust has also made a provision that any person who wishes to have swift darshan can get an access pass made for five persons on the payment of Rs 1,100, Sharma said.

