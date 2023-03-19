Switch off lights for one hour on March 25: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today appealed to people to be part of ‘Earth Hour’ to be observed under the theme of ‘The Biggest Hour for Earth’ on March 25.

He said it was an endeavour of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness about the conservation of nature and climate change — the two biggest threats facing the planet today.

He urged the people of the state to switch off all non-essential lights for one hour between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm on March 25 to support the mission. He said that the mission would go a long way in creating a better and healthy environment for future generations. Sukhu said that the government had initiated effective steps to develop Himachal Pradesh as a ‘green energy state’ by March 31, 2026.

“Steps have also been taken to encourage the use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Besides, private bus operators and truck operators will be given a subsidy of 50 per cent for purchasing e-buses and e-trucks and a 50 per cent subsidy for establishing charging stations,” he added.

The CM said degradation of the environment was a big global challenge and the state government had gone for a green Budget. “This will not only help in conserving the natural environment of the state but also mitigate the problem of climate change,” he added.