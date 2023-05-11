Switch to e-stamp by next year, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

The state government has announced that e-stamp paper will be adopted completel by next year.

As per a press statement issued by Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the dual system of stamps (physical and e-stamp paper) will continue up to March 31, 2024. Thereafter, physical stamp papers will be discontinued completely.

He said, “Authorised stamp vendors will have one year to switch over completely to selling e-stamp papers in the state. This will reduce an annual burden of Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore being spent on the printing of physical stamp papers. The government will make stamp vendors authorised collection centres for e-stamp papers.”

Sukhu said, “E-stamps can be generated through the portal of the SHCIL, which serves as the central recordkeeping agency. Stamp vendors will be authorised to generate e-stamps through the portal at a nominal commission.”

He said, “At present, stamp vendors are allowed to sell physical stamp papers with an upper ceiling of Rs 20,000 per day. This limit will be Rs 2 lakh per day with the e-stamping system, which will benefit them.”