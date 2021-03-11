Syed Kirmani meets differently abled kids

Dharamsala, May 13
Syed Kirmani, former Indian cricketer, who was part of the India’s historic 1983 win, visited the Udhay Charitable Trust, that runs a school for the differently-abled children — Harmony International School — in Dharamsala.
Anuradha Sharma, Principal of the school, said, children were enthralled to meet the legendary cricketer. They got selfies clicked with him. Kirmani spent ample time with the students and inspired them.
The Udhay Charitable Trust runs the only school for differently-abled children in Dharamsala region.
