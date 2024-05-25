‘Taalebaaz’ Congress disbanded panel that conducted job exams: PM at Nahan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Nahan, May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Congress’ alliance with the INDIA bloc reflected its divisive politics driven by extreme casteism, nepotism, communalism, opportunism and selfish motives. He added that “the Congress had pledged to create one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting but failed to do so. The Taalebaaz Congress has even locked the commission that conducted job exams”.

Modi addressed his first Vijay Sankalp rally in the state at Nahan. “Today, I’m seeking your blessings for the third time but it is not for myself or my family or my caste but for making a strong India, for making India a developed nation,” he said while urging people to make a hat-trick by ensuring the victory of the BJP candidates on all four Lok sabha seats.

Recalls association with local leaders The Prime Minister began his address by invoking local deities like Goddess Renuka, Lord Parashurama, Chureshwar Mahadev and Mahasu Devta

“It seems I have come home,” he said, drawing a loud applause from people

The Prime Minister recalled his association with BJP leaders Shyama Sharma, Baldev Bhandari, Chander Mohan and Jagat Singh Negi Cherishes memories of Himachali cuisine Modi recalled having savoured Himachali cuisine like ‘patandu’ and ‘siddu’ at Black Mango resort

“I have received a lot of love from people here. Time has changed but not Modi. My relation with Himachal remains the same,”he said.

BJP leaders presented him with a traditional loiya worn by the Hattee community, besides a sickle, Himachali cap and a shawl

Modi said, “The Congress did not give reservation to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri region. I granted them reservation to repay the debt I owe to them.” He added, “The people of Dev bhumi will not waste their vote and will vote for a party that will form government. People have stamped their approval with the slogan Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.”

Modi said, “The Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to women but didn’t fulfil it. The party had also promised to provide financial assistance but nobody got it.”

He said, “Himachal is a border state, which needs a strong and stable government and people understand the significance of a strong and resilient government. Modi will never let you face adversity.”

He cautioned the voters against the INDIA bloc and said, “They are playing games to destroy the nation. Baba Ambedkar gave reservation to SC and ST communities but they want to finish it and give it to the Muslims and indulge in vote jihad. They have done it in West Bengal where OBCs were denied reservation but was given to the Muslims instead.”

Modi said that to please their vote bank, the Congress was even opposing the Ram Mandir. He added that a Congress spokesperson had stated that after returning to power, they would once again lock the Ram Mandir and send Bhagwan Ram back to the tent.

