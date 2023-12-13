Tahliwal rice sheller owner shoots worker

Our Correspondent

Una, December 12

An industrialist of the Tahliwal industrial area in Una district allegedly shot dead a worker in early hours today. According to information, the accused allegedly tried to hide the worker’s body near a road over the bridge at Ajouli village near Nangal but the police arrested him.

The accused, Sant Prakash (48), runs a rice sheller while deceased Hari Nandan (40), aka Bhoora, was a resident of Bettiah district in Bihar. According to the complaint submitted to the police, Sant Prakash made a surprise visit to his unit last night. His house is adjacent to his rice sheller. He reportedly got angry after finding some quantity of rice scattered. Around midnight he allegedly fired gunshots at Bhoora, seriously injuring him.

According to police sources, some workers said that Bhoora was put into Sant Prakash’s vehicle for being taken to a hospital while others said he dead instantly and efforts were made to hide his body.

Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur said that Sant Prakash’s vehicle, along with the victim’s body, were found near the bridge at Ajouli village of the district adjoining Nangal. He added that the accused was arrested and a probe initiated into the case.

Meanwhile, the Una police requisitioned a team of forensic experts. The victim’s body was sent to the district hospital. The police reportedly recovered two cartridges from the spot of the incident. The statements of the eyewitnesses and other workers of the unit were being recorded, said the SP. A case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered.

