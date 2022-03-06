Tailor's bank account frozen after dubious transactions

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 5

The bank account of tailor Afzal Ahmed, a resident of Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district, in the local branch of HP Gramin Bank, was frozen on March 2 after 74 suspicious transactions done in 15 days were detected.

Afzal, who was residing at Haripurdhar for the past 25 years, came in contact with Jaspal Singh a few days ago and later opened an account in HP Gramin Bank on February 15. He originally hails from Uttarakhand.

Ahmed had deposited Rs 500 to open the bank account but intriguingly 74 transactions were made in his account in the past 15 days from Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and J&K Bank from various places. These comprised 34 credit transactions involving Rs 159,650 and 40 withdrawal transactions of Rs 154,522.

The bank froze Afzal’s account on March 2 after receiving an intimation at its Mandi-based head office from Jammu and Kashmir about the suspicious transactions. He learnt about these transactions after his bank account was frozen.

DSP Sangrah Shakti Singh said, “The tailor lodged a complaint with the police about 74 suspicious transactions in his bank account, following which it was frozen”. The details of all transactions were being probed into.