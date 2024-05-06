Tainted leaders have cheated people, played with public sentiment: CM

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today addressed an election meeting at Patta Barauri in Kasauli Assembly constituency where he lashed out at the BJP for tarnishing the image of the state by initiating horse-trading politics.

“After betraying the party, six Congress MLAs were sold in the political market and now it is the responsibility of the voters of the state to put a complete stop to horse-trading politics. If the politics of horse trading is not taught a lesson now, it will continue in the future also,” he remarked.

He further said that the tainted people have cheated the public and played with public sentiments. “On the day when Budget was to be passed, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, who came under CRPF protection from Chandigarh, broke the gate of the Assembly. The tainted people came to the Assembly and marked their presence and then ran away without voting on the Budget,” he alleged.

He said that while being the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur slept for five years and opened the doors for thieves. The present government curbed such nefarious activities and earned additional revenue of Rs 2,200 crore. This has helped economy of the state register an improvement of 20 per cent. Now public money is being distributed among the public.”

Elaborating on his government’s achievements, he said, “We have provided Rs 1,500 to women, Rs 1,200 per month to those rearing cows, Rs 3 lakh to build houses to 1.15 lakh widow women, free treatment to the elderly above 70 years, announced increase of Rs 60 in the daily wage of MNREGA, minimum support price of milk, 4 per cent DA to employees, five-time increase in diet money of policemen — the state government has done all this with this additional revenue”

He castigated the BJP and said “During the disaster, BJP leaders turned their backs on the disaster-affected families of the state while I followed Rajdharma”

“I requested the BJP leaders to go to Delhi and provide financial help to the disaster-affected people but they did not do so. The state government gave a package of Rs 4,500 crore from its own resources to rehabilitate the disaster affected people while the Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap did not write a single letter to provide financial assistance to the disaster-affected people,” he lamented.

