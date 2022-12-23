Take booster dose of Covid for safety, says Himachal Health Department

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 22

Sounding coronavirus alert, the Health Department today urged people to take their precautionary dose and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour following a surge in the cases in China and a few other countries.

Holding a virtual meeting with Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of major hospitals, Principal Secretary (Health) Subhasish Panda gave directions to increase testing, mainly through RT PCR.

“With the dip in cases, several people have not taken the precautionary dose. We will request everyone eligible to take the dose for additional protection,” he said.

Panda asked the officials concerned to increase testing, more through RT-PCR for confirmed results. “We will use HRTC buses for bringing in the samples from far-flung areas,” he said.

To ensure there’s no panic in the wake of these directions among the pubic, Panda said the situation at the moment was totally under control. “In the last one month, we have had an average of around 20 active cases, just five to six hospital admissions and the positivity rate has been consistently less than one. So, all these measures are precautionary,” he said.

He added the department was ready to handle the next wave if it comes. “Our wards are ready, there will be no shortage of oxygen supply, ventilators have been kept ready and there’s no shortage of man power,” he said. But he stressed on the need to stay vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

