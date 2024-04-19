Take care of personal hygiene, advises Shimla CMO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

Shimla Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rakesh Pratap here today advised people to take precautionary measures in order to avoid diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis that may occur due to change in weather.

He said as the weather changes, there was a risk of diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting and gastroenteritis etc. He said consumption of contaminated food and beverages increases the risk of such diseases. To avoid such health problems, the Chief Medical Officer appealed to people to take care of personal hygiene and keep their surroundings clean.

“Drink boiled water, always eat fresh food and keep the food covered. Wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating and preparing food,” he said.

“Avoid consuming rotten fruits, salads, vegetables and take special precautions regarding food and drinks, especially during weddings and other functions,” he said.

He also advised the people to drink ORS solution in case of vomiting and diarrhoea, and also visit nearby health centres in case of any emergency. “All types of health facilities are available for free in every government health institution,” he added.

