Take steps to ensure smooth traffic flow

As inflow of tourists to the capital city has increased significantly ahead of New Year celebrations, long queues of vehicles can be seen in Shimla. Elaborate arrangements should be made for smooth traffic movement. Snarl-ups on Cart Road, especially in the area adjacent to the lift to the Mall Road, have become the order of the day. The administration must take the required steps to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the area.

Ragini Sharma, Shimla

Overcrowding in city buses goes unchecked

A majority of the buses plying on the roads in Shimla are often overcrowded. Traffic police personnel standing at different junctions in the city remain mute spectators to the overcrowding. This not only poses a risk to the passengers, but also to the other commuters on the road. The traffic police must issue challans to the operators of such overcrowded buses. Ranjana Guleria, shimla

Defunct streetlights add to commuters' woes

Streetlights in many areas of Shimla are lying non--functional for a long time now, and the commuters, especially pedestrians, have to bear the brunt. The delay in the work on repairing the streetlights, one of the basic civic amenities, raises a serious question regarding the functioning of the civic body. The authorities must get the defunct streetlights repaired or replaced at the earliest.

Vinay Kumar, Shimla

What our readers say

