Take to floriculture: Experts to farmers

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 25

Sirmaur DC RK Gautam today inaugurated a five-day training programme on ‘Commercial flowers and value addition’ at the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Dhaula Kuan.

Farm scientists advised farmers to adopt floriculture to increase their income. As many as 25 farmers from Mattar, Phulpur, Bangran, Dobri Salwala, Danda Paggar, Jerwa, Kiari Gundeha, Drabin, Gundhan, Shillai, 6th Indian Reserve Battalion Force and its adjoining areas are taking part in the training held at the Dhaula Kuan station. It is part of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.