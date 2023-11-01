Take up Leo-Chango road issue with govt, Guv urged

Shimla, October 31
Public representatives from 13 panchayats of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts today met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about various issues of their areas.
They urged the Governor to take up with the state government the issue of the construction of the 11-km Leo-Chango road. The Governor assured the panchayat representatives of taking up the issue with the government and also various demands of the people of the two districts, including the restoration of ‘nautor’ land in tribal areas and handing over the road construction work to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
He said that he had visited tribal areas recently to know about the difficulties and problems faced by armed forces deployed along the international border and also the grievances of tribal people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...