Take up Leo-Chango road issue with govt, Guv urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Public representatives from 13 panchayats of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts today met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about various issues of their areas.

They urged the Governor to take up with the state government the issue of the construction of the 11-km Leo-Chango road. The Governor assured the panchayat representatives of taking up the issue with the government and also various demands of the people of the two districts, including the restoration of ‘nautor’ land in tribal areas and handing over the road construction work to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

He said that he had visited tribal areas recently to know about the difficulties and problems faced by armed forces deployed along the international border and also the grievances of tribal people.

#Kinnaur #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla