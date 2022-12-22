Talks between cement firm & truckers fail to break impasse

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 21

The impasse between the eight transport societies and the management of the Adani group continued for the seventh day today as the fresh round of talks between them remained inconclusive again.

The meeting was chaired by the Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Govt intervention sought to resolve issue The CPI on Wednesday urged the govt to intervene in the matter of the closure of two cement units by the Adani group in HP

Prashant Mohan, CPI state co-secretary, said the closure of the two cement units at Barmana and Darlaghat had adversely impacted the livelihood of thousands of families

“We urge the state government to intervene in this matter effectively and ask the Adani group to resume the operation at both these cement plants,” Mohan added.

The Adani group had unilaterally closed the manufacturing operations at Darlaghat-based Ambuja Cements Limited after the transporters refused to accept the lower freight of Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) as against the existing freight of Rs 10.58 PTPK.

In a bid to resolve the stalemate, a negotiation committee — comprising representatives of the company as well as transport societies, besides the assistant registrar of cooperative societies, Darlaghat DSP, regional transport officer and labour official — headed by the Arki SDM has been constituted by the DC today.

The lone achievement of the meeting was the willingness of both the parties to negotiate on the freight rates further.

Disagreeing with the company’s assertion that higher freight was responsible for exorbitant cement rates in the state, transporters sought the details of costing. They opined that clinker, which comprised 35 per cent of the costing, was available at the plant itself from the limestone mines.

The transporters also provided 40 per cent rebate in transporting backload and hence the assertion of higher freight did not hold water. They asked why cement sold at Darlaghat was also costlier as it did not involve any transportation.

Naresh Gupta, president, State Transporters’ Union, said the state government had facilitated the company by providing land at cheaper rate to set up the plant. Benefits such as subsidy in transport, income tax and plant and machinery has been availed by the management from the state government.

With other firms such as UltraTech Cement also plying vehicles on almost similar freight rate, the transporters said any reduction would also invite similar action by their management. This will further add to the turmoil.

Three representatives from each of the eight transport societies will participate in the negotiation meeting, wherein only one member would voice the society’s opinion, Gupta added.

While no meeting between the transporters and the management of ACC Limited could be held to amicably resolve the dispute in Bilaspur, the transporters were awaiting the intervention of the state government for a speedier resolution.