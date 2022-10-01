Tanda college doctors' protest from today

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 30

In solidarity with the doctors of the IGMC, Shimla, doctors at Tanda medical college will start a protest from tomorrow.

A general body meeting of Tanda Medical Teachers Association (TAMCOT) was held yesterday. In the meeting was decided that a protest will be launched in solidarity with the IGMC Shimla and other medical colleges of the state against the inaction of the government regarding the long-pending demands of the faculty posted in medical colleges of state despite repeated assurances.

Doctors body said that all the faculty members would perform their duties wearing black badges from October 1 and if no favourable response was received from the government, all faculty would proceed on mass casual leave on the October 4. However, emergency services will not be hampered.

The demands of the doctors include grant of Academic allowance and Learning Resource allowance at par with AIIMS and PGI to meet the expenses incurred in conducting research and publication of research work in indexed journals of repute and Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme providing assured time-bound promotion with all benefits to the faculty of Medical Colleges on fulfilment of fixed criteria after stipulated time without linkage to vacancies as implemented in Assam.

Their other demands are recruitment only at the entry level of Assistant Professor and thereafter by promotion and grant for attending scientific conferences, including one International conference per year, one national conference per year and one sub-national conference per year.

