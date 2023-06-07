Tandi sangharsh samiti opposes power projects in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 6

Concerned over their impact on environment in eco-fragile Lahaul valley, the Tandi Bandh Sangharsh Samiti has opposed the decision of the state government to bring ‘Open Hydel policy’ in Himachal to set up power projects in Lahaul-Spiti.

Samiti members have submitted a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur.

Mohan Lal Relingpa, member of the samiti, said, “On June 3, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the Association of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) at Shimla and assured full support to make their projects economically viable by providing assistance in removing all hindrances. The Chief Minister assured them that the state government would provide hand-holding in getting all clearances to set up power projects. If any gram panchayat does not provide the NOC within the stipulated time period, it would be considered sanctioned. For this, the state government would bring “Open Hydro Policy” in order to facilitate the power producers.”

“This decision of the state government has worried the residents of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, where around 15 mega and 40 micro hydel power projects are proposed by the state government on the Chenab (Chandrabhaga) river basin in Lahaul and Spiti to generate electricity. Five mega projects (Tandi 104 MW, Rashel 102 MW, Bardang 126 MW, Miyad 90 MW and Jispa 300 MW) were allotted recently. Other projects that were awaiting allotment are at Chhatru (108 MW), Shelly (400MW) and at a few other places,” he said.

He said, “Lahaul and Spiti district is an eco-fragile area, where power projects will bring disasters to the area.”

Vikram Katoch, general secretary of the samiti, said, “We had expected from this government that keeping in view the interests of the people living here, the government would not bring hydro projects on the Chenab basin. But, on the contrary, the Congress government is promoting hydro projects in the tribal district.”

“We are not against development, but the government should also look at the ground reality. If a single project is set up on the Chenab basin, it will result in drastic changes in the climate. For the last few years, Tandi and its surrounding areas are already facing problems related to irrigation and drinking water,” he said.