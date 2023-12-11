Tankers offload sewage into Neugal river, residents object

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 10

Dozens of residential areas and commercial complexes across the Palampur region that are not connected to the underground sewerage network of the Palampur Municipal Corporation are at the mercy of private sewage tankers fitted with pumping machines, which remove the waste from their septic tanks.

Tanker owners demand anywhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 per tanker load. Driven by the sole objective of maximising their profits, they illegally dump the sewage into open fields, forest, water channels and on the roadside.

A tanker carrying sewage was seen in a video throwing it into the Neugal river, a major source of drinking water in lower areas of Palampur. The water of this river is tapped by the IPH Department for 50 drinking water supply schemes in lower areas. Residents of the area lodged a strong protest when the video went viral on social media. However, the authorities, including the state Pollution Control Board (PCB), failed to initiate action against the culprits.

Jaswant Singh Kathyial, a social worker, says he had posted related videos and pictures in different media groups but authorities had failed to act.

This is not a lone incident. The dumping of sewage waste into water channels, fields, roadside and forests in Palampur and its adjoining areas has become a routine affair.

