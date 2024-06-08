Taps running dry, Kasauli to get water through tankers

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 7

After sleeping over the issue of water shortage in Kasauli and its surrounding areas for over a month, the district administration has finally invited tenders for supplying water through tankers.

The process to provide water supply will take a few more days and delay in inviting tenders has drawn flak from the long-suffering residents.

Confirming the development, Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said, “Tenders have been invited for supplying water through tankers in the Kasauli area. The process will be completed soon and water will be supplied to the residents. Thereafter, the problem of water shortage will be resolved.”

The residents have been battling water shortage for nearly a month, with the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) supplying water after five to six days to various rural habitations due to a sharp decline in its availability.

The figures obtained from the JSD revealed that of the total 1,352 habitations in Solan division, 351 affected by water shortage are in rural areas, while 12 are in urban areas. Solan division comprises Kandaghat, Parwanoo, Kasauli, Dharampur and its nearby areas.

As many as 52 water supply schemes have been affected, with 31 recording more than 75 per cent reduction in water availability, while eight schemes suffering a 50 to 75 per cent dip. Ten schemes suffered a decline of 25-50 per cent, while merely three schemes witnessed up to a 25 per cent reduction.

Private players have been doing a brisk business by supplying water through tankers. They get water through various private sources from places like Kasauli and Dharampur. Water is being sold at 23 to 40 paise per litre.

“In the absence of adequate water, one has to buy a tanker at least once a week by spending Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500. The water supplied through tankers is used for domestic chores. For the drinking purpose, a person has to spend extra for buying bottled water. This is the worst crisis in years and it is appalling to see the indifferent attitude of the district administration in providing relief to the residents as everyone cannot spend money on buying water,” said Naresh, a village resident near Dharampur.

Prevailing dry weather conditions are drying up natural sources of water. “Though we managed to feed our cattle from natural sources of water in the summer this year, these sources have also dried up, making it difficult for us to provide water to the cattle,” said Ajay, a resident of Shiller near Sanawar.

