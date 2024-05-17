Tarring work left incomplete

IT’S been more than 10 days since the tarring work on a road in Patgaher village in Mashobra tehsil was ‘finished’, but part of it was left incomplete. This is causing a great deal of inconvenience to the locals as residents of seven villages have been deprived of a metalled road. We request the government to complete the tarring of the road in the interest of the residents. Umesh, Mashobra

Traffic jams irk pupils

SCHOOLCHILDREN have been routinely getting late while commuting to their schools, thanks to the frequent traffic jams across the town. Due to the jams, school students have to sit through the traffic for long in the morning, causing them to get late for their classes. The situation is no better in the evenings. The police should come up with an effective solution to streamline traffic in the town. Garima, Shimla

No water supply, residents suffer

HOUSES in the Lower Khalini area have not been receiving drinking water for the past few days, due to which people are facing a lot of problems in not only preparing meals, but also in doing other household chores. On Tuesday night, water was supplied for only about 15 minutes, which is not right. The authorities concerned should ensure regular drinking water supply in the area and provide relief to the locals.

Jagriti, Shimla

What our readers say

