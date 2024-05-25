Task force reviews efforts to reduce single-use plastics

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The government today directed all deputy commissioners to conduct review meetings to assess the progress of the initiative to reduce single-use plastics.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena chaired the fourth review meeting of the state-level special task force to discuss the management of single-use plastics here today. “We have put in place the Buy Back Policy for non-recyclable and single-use plastic waste at Rs 75 per kilogram through registered rag-pickers and individual households,” he stated.

He said under this policy all types of packaging plastic waste, including confectionery items and cleaned and dry packaging and pouches/packets of liquids such as milk, oil, shampoo etc were being purchased.

Saxena highlighted the detrimental environmental impact of using plastic and pointed out that the focus on solid waste management, particularly plastic waste, underscored the need for environmentally friendly and scientifically sound alternatives. He said stringent measures were taken and stockists, traders, retailers and vendors were prohibited from using non-biodegradable carry bags.

Saxena said various initiatives had been undertaken to collect plastic waste. He said with the involvement of the environment, science and technology departments, the Pollution Control Board and urban local bodies, the state had made significant progress in managing plastics.

Director of Environment, Science, and Technology DC Rana said that approximately 1,300 tonnes of plastic have been collected under the Buy Back Policy and used for the construction of roads by the Public Works Department (PWD) and in cement factories within the state. A target had been set for the PWD to build 200 kilometres of road using this plastic. Additionally, awareness activities about single-use plastics were being conducted throughout the state, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla