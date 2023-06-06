Tax collection rises by 13%

Shimla, June 5
The State Taxes and Excise Department has registered a revenue growth of 13 per cent by collecting Rs 1,004 crore against Rs 890 crore till May 31.
State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus said the department was regularly monitoring the scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of tax officers to improve GST collection.
“The department targeted verification of 13 lakh e-way bills during the current financial year. In the first two months, 1.85 lakh e-way bills were verified. A penalty of Rs 92 lakh was collected from violators,” he said.
Yunus said the department was in the process of implementing GST revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation. The move aims at improving the data analysis capabilities of the department.
He said the department had been focusing on tax evaders and had detected several non-existing registrations over the past few months.
