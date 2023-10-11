Tax hike on taxis entering city hurting tourism: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

“Levying of increased tax on taxis entering city from other states doesn’t bode well for the local tourism industry in the state,” said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal during a meeting held here today.

Bindal said, “Taxi operators have been protesting and holding demonstrations against the decision. Now, they have decided to boycott the state and threatened that they would no longer bring tourists to the hill state. And the only reason behind their protest is hike in the tax imposed by the Congress government.”

“The state’s tourism industry is already in dire straits. Such approach of the state government has put financial burden on the people of the state,” added Bindal.

