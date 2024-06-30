Taxi operators protest Shimla driver’s murder, meet DC, SP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 29

The All Himachal Commercial Vehicle Joint Action Committee here today protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the alleged murder of a taxi driver by tourists from Punjab and demanded action against the accused, besides relief to the family of the deceased.

The union representatives met Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to them.

The union urged the administration to ensure the safety and security of the taxi trade workers. “There had been incidents of assault and misconduct towards taxi drivers and owners, culminating in the tragic murder of the taxi owner, whose vehicle was taken to Punjab after the murder without any response from the administration, indicating their failure,” said Rajendra Thakur, chairman of the committee.

He said on June 23, two tourists from Punjab had booked a taxi belonging to one Hari Kishan. On June 24, the taxi owner, who hailed from Shimla, left for Manali with the tourists and returned on June 25. During the journey to Punjab, the tourists allegedly attacked and robbed Hari Krishan and fled with his vehicle. His body was later found at Kiratpur in Punjab. The union members urged the administration to take strict action against the assailants and provide relief to the affected family. The DC and SP assured the taxi union that prompt action would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

