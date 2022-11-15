Teach students about cooperatives: Sangh

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 14

Satya Prakash Thakur, chairman of the Kullu Zila Sahkari Sangh, said today that the students of schools and colleges should be taught about cooperatives so that the cooperative movement could gather momentum.

Satya Prakash, while addressing a district-level Cooperative Day function at the Sahkar Bhawan here, said that the Union Ministry of Cooperation had formed a Cooperative Council and meetings had been held in Himachal Pradesh. He added that a meeting of the council was organised recently that Bhuttico attended on behalf of the union.

He said that he had urged the council that training regarding the business prospects of cooperatives should be organised for their members on the pattern of training given on cooperative management. He added that cooperative universities should also be established to apprise people about the movement.

Satya Prakash said that cooperative societies were getting the benefits of the schemes started by the state and Central governments. He provided information regarding development of rural areas through cooperatives.

He said that cooperatives were the economic backbone of the country. “Cooperatives are getting the benefit of many schemes started by the state and Central governments,” he added.

He urged the cooperative society members to avail the benefits of various government schemes. He said that the cooperative societies were capable of providing employment and uplift the economy of the region.