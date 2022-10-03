Solan: Teacher booked for thrashing Class XII student

Tribune News Service

Solan,October 2

A teacher was booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for beating up a 17-year-old student of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Subathu, last evening.

Chander Thakur, who teaches Hindi, allegedly took the student out of the class where there was no CCTV coverage and beat him up for creating noise in the class in his absence on August 17, the child’s father said.

The incident had traumatised the child, who developed fever and remained confined to his bed for three days. The student is being treated at the IGMC, Shimla.

The father brought the matter to the notice of the principal, his grievance was not addressed.

