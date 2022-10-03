Solan: Teacher booked for thrashing Class XII student

Solan,October 2
A teacher was booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for beating up a 17-year-old student of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Subathu, last evening.
Chander Thakur, who teaches Hindi, allegedly took the student out of the class where there was no CCTV coverage and beat him up for creating noise in the class in his absence on August 17, the child’s father said.
The incident had traumatised the child, who developed fever and remained confined to his bed for three days. The student is being treated at the IGMC, Shimla.
The father brought the matter to the notice of the principal, his grievance was not addressed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive