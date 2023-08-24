Teacher brings laurels to state

Solan, August 23

Ravinder Pal Gautam, Head, Faculty of Mathematics, at Lawrence School, Sanawar, brought laurels to the school as well as the state by securing the third position in the mathematics category of an international-level competition, organised by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), every year.

Thousands of participants were judged on four themes, including pedagogy, critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making. While Gautam stood third in the subject category.

#Solan