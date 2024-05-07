Teacher dies in Paonta Sahib mishap

Nahan, May 6
A 56-year-old school teacher was killed in a road accident at Kishankot in Paonta Sahib on Monday. Khajan Singh, a resident of Shiva village in Paonta Sahib tehsil, was on way to school when a speeding Scorpio collided with his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses claimed that Khajan Singh succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Khajan Singh, a Hindi lecturer, is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. The driver of the Scorpio rushed Khajan Singh to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed his death on arrival. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident.
