Teacher dies in Paonta Sahib mishap

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 6

A 56-year-old school teacher was killed in a road accident at Kishankot in Paonta Sahib on Monday. Khajan Singh, a resident of Shiva village in Paonta Sahib tehsil, was on way to school when a speeding Scorpio collided with his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses claimed that Khajan Singh succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Khajan Singh, a Hindi lecturer, is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. The driver of the Scorpio rushed Khajan Singh to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed his death on arrival. The police have initiated an investigation into the accident.

