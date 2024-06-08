Teachers not just instructors, they’re role models too: Guv

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

A national educational workshop was organised at the Raj Bhawan today under the aegis of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was the chief guest at the event.

National and state-level award-winning teachers from Uttar Pradesh also participated in the workshop. The Governor said the Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal was a national organisation established in 1969. More than 5,000 educational institutions were affiliated to it and it had more than 50 lakh members in the country. “Education has always been a cornerstone of our society, shaping the minds and the future of generations. In our rapidly evolving world, it is imperative that we continuously strive to enhance our educational systems to meet the needs of students and the challenges of future,” he said. Shukla said teachers were not merely instructors but also mentors, guides and role models. “The impact of a good teacher extends beyond the classroom, influencing the lives of students and, by extension, the future of our nation,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla #Uttar Pradesh