Teachers seek UGC scale

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh University Welfare Association has submitted a memorandum to HPU VC Sikander Kumar, demanding implementation of UGC Pay Commission’s recommendations for all university and college teachers. The delegation apprised the VC that the recommendations have been implemented in all states except Himachal Pradesh. The CM had assured them that it would be implemented but nothing had been done so far, the association members rued.

Women’s Day at Nauni varsity

International Women’s Day was organised by the Women Grievance Redressal Cell (WGRC) at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Dr Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor, was the chief guest on the occasion while Masooma Singha, principal of MRA DAV School, Solan, was the guest of honour. Dr Sunita Chandel, presiding officer of WGRC, welcomed the participants and explained this year’s theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. Singha gave a talk on ‘Gender equality in society’ and emphasised the role of education in realising the goal.

HPU non-teaching staff on protest

Non-teaching employees of the HPU have been agitating for nearly three weeks now. They are demanding that vacant posts in their category be filled through direct recruitment and backdoor entry on outsourcing basis be stopped. The employees' association said the administration had turned a blind eye to their stir and had not even called a meeting of the grievance redressal committee formed for the disposal of complaints of the employees.

