Teachers’ shortage in Chamba school

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 27

Chamba Childline Coordinator Kapil Sharma has expressed concern over the shortage of teaching staff and classrooms at Government High School, Sadruni, in the Banantar gram panchayat of the district.

He said the school was upgraded from middle to high school level about six years ago. The school was facing shortage of teaching staff for medical, non-medical and arts subjects, he added. He assured the school management that he would take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

