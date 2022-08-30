Team inspects bridges on Chakki in Nurpur

NURPUR, AUGUST 29
A three-member inter-ministerial Central team, led by Sunil Barnwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, today inspected Chakki railway and highway bridges at Kandwal in Nurpur. The team arrived here after assessing rain damages at Bhattiyat in Chamba district last evening.
The Chakki railway bridge on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar track at Kandwal was washed away on August 20. The bottom of the two piers of the road bridge towards the Punjab side had also been exposed from the riverbed, threatening damage to the bridge.
The team also visited Indora and assessed the loss to the Dhangu-Mazra-Airport road due to heavy rain. As per information, over 300-metre stretch of the road was washed away and the PWD assessed a loss to the tune of Rs 25 crore whereas the loss to the water supply scheme at Mazra village was estimated at Rs 14 crore.
The team also interacted with residents of Mazra village. Local SDM Vinay Modi and officials of the PWD accompanied the team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...