Team inspects bridges on Chakki in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 29

A three-member inter-ministerial Central team, led by Sunil Barnwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, today inspected Chakki railway and highway bridges at Kandwal in Nurpur. The team arrived here after assessing rain damages at Bhattiyat in Chamba district last evening.

The Chakki railway bridge on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar track at Kandwal was washed away on August 20. The bottom of the two piers of the road bridge towards the Punjab side had also been exposed from the riverbed, threatening damage to the bridge.

The team also visited Indora and assessed the loss to the Dhangu-Mazra-Airport road due to heavy rain. As per information, over 300-metre stretch of the road was washed away and the PWD assessed a loss to the tune of Rs 25 crore whereas the loss to the water supply scheme at Mazra village was estimated at Rs 14 crore.

The team also interacted with residents of Mazra village. Local SDM Vinay Modi and officials of the PWD accompanied the team.

