Teams to screen residents for TB

Our Correspondent

UNA, DECEMBER 19

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today flagged off five tuberculosis surveillance teams. The teams will visit each household to screen people for TB. Each team consists of two nurses, who have been selected for the job from HIMCAPES Nursing College situated in Badheda village of Una district.

The DC said while persons symptomatic for the TB disease would be screened all over the district, a special intensive house to house screening of all individuals in Kutheda, Pandoga upper, Chokheal, Arniala upper and Bohana villages would be done to get information regarding the year-wise decline of the prevalence of TB in the district.

He informed that a total of 10,000 households would be covered under the intensive surveillance.

Raghav Sharma informed that the district administration had set a target to make the district TB free by the end of the year 2023. As part of the ongoing campaign against TB, testing of sputum and other diagnostics has been scaled up in selected health institutions.

The DC said hand-held digital X-ray machines had been pressed into service

to carry out household level X-ray facility for quick detection and early treatment of patients.

He said that under the National TB Free Campaign, Una district

had been the recipient of the silver medal from the Union government for the year 2021-22.

Raghav Sharma called upon the residents of the district to participate in the TB free campaign for their own health, the health of their family members and the overall good health of the community.