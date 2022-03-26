Tech education dept, Pidilite sign pact

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 25

The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh, and Pidilite Industries Limited, Mumbai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Sundernagar Thursday. The pact was signed in the presence of Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda to strengthen skill eco-system of the Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

Director of Technical Education, Vivek Chandel, said “The main objectives of this MoU are to start and support the trades of carpentry, plumbing, electrician and interior design and decoration (both long term and short term) in government ITIs in Himachal, and to provide training pertaining to latest technologies, tools and processes to regular and guest faculties on regular intervals.”

“Under this MoU, efforts will be made to facilitate the process of procuring the best quality raw material, equipment and machinery and their availability in time at various ITIs. Pidilite will develop add-on training modules in supported trades as per the latest techniques,” he remarked.

“The Department of Technical Education will provide training infrastructure, like practical workshops, labs, classrooms on ITI campuses for installing hardware to conduct need-based training courses,” Chandel added. —