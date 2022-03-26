Tech education dept, Pidilite sign pact

Mandi, March 25
The Directorate of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh, and Pidilite Industries Limited, Mumbai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Sundernagar Thursday. The pact was signed in the presence of Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda to strengthen skill eco-system of the Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.
Director of Technical Education, Vivek Chandel, said “The main objectives of this MoU are to start and support the trades of carpentry, plumbing, electrician and interior design and decoration (both long term and short term) in government ITIs in Himachal, and to provide training pertaining to latest technologies, tools and processes to regular and guest faculties on regular intervals.”
“Under this MoU, efforts will be made to facilitate the process of procuring the best quality raw material, equipment and machinery and their availability in time at various ITIs. Pidilite will develop add-on training modules in supported trades as per the latest techniques,” he remarked.
“The Department of Technical Education will provide training infrastructure, like practical workshops, labs, classrooms on ITI campuses for installing hardware to conduct need-based training courses,” Chandel added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...