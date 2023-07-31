 Technical panel clears Jawali irrigation project : The Tribune India

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 30

Hanging fire for over 11 years, the ambitious Sukharhar medium irrigation project proposed by the then state government in the Jawali area of Kangra district in 2012 has been approved by the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yozna (PMKSY). The project had earlier been cleared by the State Technical Advisory Committee at its meeting held in February this year.

The committee accorded approval to the project to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 223.49 crore for inclusion under the scheme for the current fiscal year.

Equitable distribution of water

The proposed project has been envisaged to provide a comprehensive irrigation solution and boost agricultural productivity through equitable distribution of water with lesser electricity consumption. —Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who is also Jal Shakti Minister, said here recently that the state government was submitting the irrigation project proposal to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for technical and investment clearance. Thereafter, it would be submitted to the Centre for financial approval under 90:10 expenditure ratio by the Centre and state government, respectively.

“The proposed project has been envisaged to provide a comprehensive irrigation solution and boost agricultural productivity through equitable distribution of water with lesser electricity consumption. The objective of the proposal is to increase water use efficiency and boost economy of the farmers in lower Kangra hills,” he said.

Inquiries reveal that earlier also this project was proposed and accepted by the Advisory Committee of the Union Ministry of Water Resources in November 2018 with an estimated cost of Rs 153.80 crore, but it was turned down by the CWC because it had been estimated using the 2016 price index.

The project is meant to irrigate the fields situated on the right and left bank of Gaj Khad. A diversion weir is proposed to be constructed on Gaj Khad near Peer Bindli village to divert water of Gaj Khad to main canal/kuhl. It is proposed to irrigate 146 hectares by flow irrigation and 2,040 hectares by constructing lift irrigation schemes.

