Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

KULLU, AUGUST 2

Even as the NDRF team and experts of BBMB failed to throw open the jammed floodgates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydel project since July 24 in Kullu, the project management has called technicians from Delhi to open the jammed dam floodgates.

No need to panic There is no need to panic and the situation was under control. There is a barrage of Malana I project downstream and as such there is not much threat. The possibility of the threat of flooding of the low-lying areas has been averted. Ashutosh Garg, Kullu DC

It is still not clear whether the gates have jammed due to silt and debris brought in by recent flashfloods in the area or there is some other technical problem.

Efforts are on to open the jammed gates of the dam since July 24, but success has not been achieved so far. Teams of the NDRF are camping here. Due to the overflow of the dam, there are problems in opening the gate. Malana Project General Manager Anand Verma said that efforts were being made to open the jammed gates and technicians have been called from Delhi.

With the water from the project overflowing from the dam, the district administration has asked the residents residing along the Beas river in Kullu and Mandi districts to remain on alert.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that there was no need to panic and the situation was under control. However, in case of cloudburst or heavy water ingress, the situation can become tense.

People residing along the Beas in Kullu and Mandi are having sleepless nights for the last nine days following the overflowing of the Malana dam in wake of the flood gates getting jammed.

