Technique to cultivate ‘medicinal’ turkey tail mushroom developed

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 16

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-run Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), Chambaghat, near here, has developed a technique to cultivate turkey tail mushroom, which is believed to have medicinal properties, under controlled environment.

DMR Director Dr VP Sharma said, “The research work has been planned by the directorate on the nutraceutical properties of the mushroom, after getting success in cultivating it under controlled environment in a mushroom house.”

He said, “Turkey Tail mushroom is one of the most important medicinal mushrooms. It is a coloured bracket fungus and derives its common name from the colour pattern that resembles the tail of a turkey.”

Different mushrooms have been used to treat various ailments as traditional medicine in different parts of the world. Sharma said that people use turkey tail mushroom to improve response to cancer medications and counter the side effects of treatment.

“This mushroom is commercially available in China and Japan, where it is used in the treatment of cancer,” said Sharma. However, there is no scientific evidence to support these uses, he added.

Sharma said that it is in demand for its anti-cancer properties. The dry mushroom is being sold at Rs 5,000 per kg and its cultivation will yield rich dividends to the growers. He said that complete technology would be transferred to the growers and entrepreneurs for their benefit.