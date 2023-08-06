Teenager assaulted, paraded naked in Rohru; 8 arrested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 5

A teenaged boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of persons and then paraded naked in a market in Tikkar tehsil of Rohru subdivision in Shimla recently.

The police have arrested eight persons in connection with the July 31 incident, a video of which had gone viral on the social media. The accused maltreated the boy after accusing him of stealing some eatables.

The police have booked the suspects under Sections 341, 342 and 323 of the IPC, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “We have arrested eight persons in connection with the incident and also seized their mobile phones. Some of them had shot videos of the incident and made these viral on the social media. An investigation is on and we will take the strictest possible action in the case.”

The incident came to light after a police complaint was lodged by the victim’s father that some shopkeepers assaulted his son and then paraded him naked in the market. The perpetrators allegedly also put chilli powder into the eyes and private parts of the teenager, causing immense pain to him.

