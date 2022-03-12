Teens feared drowned in Sutlej near Khaneri in Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

Two boys are feared to have drowned in the Sutlej on Thursday. The children were playing on the banks of the river near Khaneri in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district and had stepped into the river to get their ball back. However, they are missing since.

The boys, identified as Manav Sharma and Anshul Mishtu, both aged 14, were playing cricket on the banks of the river, along with other friends. As the ball went into the river, they decided to enter the waters to get it.

The clothes and shoes of the children were found at the spot. Prime facie, it seems that the kids drowned in the river as no foul play has been noticed, said Rampur SDM and DSP, who were on the spot.

The NDRF team had searched through 1.5-km area but in vain. The search operations were going on till the filing of the report. —