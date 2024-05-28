Telcos gets 15 more days to fix low-hanging wires in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has granted an extension of 15 days to telecom companies for the removal of low-hanging overhead wires and cables.

The extension was granted by the SMC on the request of telecom companies.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said, “A WhatsApp group has also been created, where updates and pictures of the ongoing work and pictures after removal of wires are being shared,” he added.

He added that after the deadline ends, the MC will check if all the low-hanging wires have been fixed or not. “If not fixed by then, the Municipal Corporation will remove the wires on its own,” said Attri.

Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation had ordered telecom companies to fix the low-hanging wires that had become nuisance to the people and were also spoiling the beauty of the state capital.

The action came after the civic body received various complaints regarding the low hanging optical and cable wires by the locals.

