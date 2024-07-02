Tell people what you have done for Hamirpur district: BJP to Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should tell people what he has done in the past 18 months for the district instead of seeking votes by playing with the sentiments of the voters, said Randhir Sharma, Naina Devi MLA and state BJP spokesperson, while addressing mediapersons here today.

Randhir alleged that the Congress government had failed on all fronts and pushed the state into a financial crisis. He added that the Chief Minister should tell people about his achievements. "The state government has failed to fulfil guarantees that the Congress had made before the 2022 Assembly elections," he said.

The spokesperson said that the Congress government was pushing the state towards bankruptcy, as it was left with no funds to pay pension, salaries, gratuity and other dues of the employees and the pensioners. He added that Congress government had closed a number of government institutions like government college at Galore, Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission and the sports complex proposed at Didwin Tikkar opened by the previous BJP government.

He said that the Chief Minister was claiming that the Congress government had released the Mahila Samman Nidhi grant but there was no provision in the Budget. He added that the Chief Minister had accepted that the state was reeling under a financial crunch. The Congress had promised to give 300 units of free power but nothing of the sort had happened.

Randhir alleged that fearing that their candidate could lose in the Hamirpur byelection, Congress leaders and workers had resorted to hooliganism. He added that there was gross violation of the election code of conduct and the BJP would report these issues to the Election Commission.

