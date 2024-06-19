Temperature reading from Neri weather station put on hold

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

After the Automated Weather Station (AWS) at Neri, in Hamirpur, recorded the highest temperature ever in the state at 46.7 degree Celsius a few days back, the Weather Department has discontinued taking temperature from it.

Weather Department is suspecting faulty readings at the AWS as it is showing higher temperatures than even Una, the traditionally hottest place in the state.

As per a weather official, the temperatures from this particular AWS are not being considered as it’s probably showing higher than actual temperatures. “The AWS is most likely showing higher than actual temperatures. It will be recalibrated, and we will then see how much correction needs to be done to the temperatures it is showing,” the official said.

The Weather Department is suspecting faulty readings at the AWS as it is showing higher temperatures than even Una, the traditionally hottest place in the state. “The Neri AWS had been consistently recording temperatures 2-3 degree Celsius higher than Una, which seems improbable given the location of the two places. The day Neri AWS recorded 46.7 degree Celsius, it was the second highest temperature on that particular day in the entire country,” the official said.

Meanwhile, as per the forecast of the weather department, rain is likely at a few places across the state tomorrow. There’s a forecast for thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places tomorrow. There’s a forecast for heat wave, too, at some places.

In the past 24 hours, some areas like Mandi, Dharamsala received significant rainfall, snapping the prolonged dry spell. Due to the rainfall, the maximum temperatures at several places have slipped slightly in the last 24 hours, but continue to be appreciably higher than normal temperatures.

