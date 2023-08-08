Temple complex to get makeover: Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 7

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that the tourist footfall at the Sach Pass (14,500 feet) and the Pangi valley of Chamba district is increasing. Negi said this while crossing over the Sach Pass after a two-day visit to the Pangi valley yesterday. He offered prayers at the Adi Shakti Mahamai Jotanwali temple located at the Sach Pass top.

The minister said that beautification of the temple complex would be done in the traditional way and adequate funds had been allocated for the purpose. Arrangements would be made for the parking of vehicles around the temple and the Public Works Department had been directed to get all formalities of the work plan completed on priority, Negi added.

He instructed the PWD Executive Engineer to improve the condition of the Bairagarh-Killar road immediately and restore the bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation on this route soon so that buses could reach the Pangi valley.

Negi also took stock of the damage caused due to recent heavy rain and cloudbursts and directed the officials concerned to provide an updated report of damage assessment.

#Chamba