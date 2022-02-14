Temple idol uprooted

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 13

Some miscreants uprooted an idol of lord Hanuman from the Shani temple at Tapu here and threw it into the Beas river on Saturday night.

Jai Narayan Sharma, a resident of Deodhar village, said when he came this morning to perform worship, he found the idol missing. The priest told him that the idol had been uprooted and thrown into the river by some miscreants. He said the flag post of the temple was also broken. He urged the administration to take action as this had hurt the religious sentiment of the people. He added that the area was secluded and CCTV cameras should be installed.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said a police team visited the spot. A case had been registered and further investigations were under way. The idol was installed in 2014.