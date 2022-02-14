Temple idol uprooted

Kullu, February 13
Some miscreants uprooted an idol of lord Hanuman from the Shani temple at Tapu here and threw it into the Beas river on Saturday night.
Jai Narayan Sharma, a resident of Deodhar village, said when he came this morning to perform worship, he found the idol missing. The priest told him that the idol had been uprooted and thrown into the river by some miscreants. He said the flag post of the temple was also broken. He urged the administration to take action as this had hurt the religious sentiment of the people. He added that the area was secluded and CCTV cameras should be installed.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said a police team visited the spot. A case had been registered and further investigations were under way. The idol was installed in 2014.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today