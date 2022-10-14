Tempo-traveller service flagged off

Shimla, October 13
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj flagged off a tempo traveller purchased under the Shimla Smart City Mission.
Bhardwaj said that 18 Innova taxis were already running from different places in the city and the procurement of 20 electric buses for the city was in the pipeline.
He said that the ‘Ride with Pride’ taxis ply on the city’s restricted roads. “Using these Innova taxis and tempo travellers, old people, women, children and differently-abled people will be able to directly reach The Ridge and the Mall Road,” he added.
The minister also inaugurated the newly constructed a bridge at the Vidhan Sabha complex.
