Temporary slaughterhouse to be set up in Krishna Nagar

Shimla, September 10

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to set up a temporary slaughterhouse in the Krishna Nagar area. Six houses and the slaughterhouse building had collapsed after being hit by a massive landslide in the area last month. Two persons were killed in the incident while many lives were saved as the local administration had got houses vacated in the area.

Several animals were buried under the debris of the collapsed slaughterhouse. A foul smell started emanating from the rubble and the business of meat traders, who were getting regular supply from the slaughterhouse, was also affected adversely.

Some councillors had taken up the issue during the SMC House meeting held recently. Mayor Surender Chauhan had assured the councillors of resolving the issue soon. Meanwhile, SMC officials got the area sanitised and the work to remove the debris is going on these days.

Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and SMC officials visited the landslide site recently and announced that a few rooms adjacent to the old slaughterhouse were vacant and could be used temporarily for the purpose.

She said that it would be a temporary arrangement and soon a new location would be identified in the city to set up a permanent slaughterhouse.

During the SMC House meeting, a heated verbal exchange had taken place between Mayor Surender Chauhan and Bittu Kumar, councillor of Krishna Nagar ward, over the alleged delay in the removal of debris and buried animal carcasses from the landslide site. The Mayor had accused the councillor of politicking rather than asking for a solution.

