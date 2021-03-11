Tension between two communities in Paonta Sahib over social media post

Situation brought under control after intense efforts by district and police administration

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 18

Tension prevailed between two communities at Majra in Paonta Sahib where a facebook post by a community leader pertaining to recent developments in the Gyanvapi mosque case reportedly ignited communal passion.

The social media post got viral yesterday, which peeved the leaders of the other community. Sanjay Singhal, former president of the local civic body, made a written complaint to the Paonta Sahib SDM to take action against the abusive social media post, following which the police arrested one person.

Peeved at the arrest, a large number of youth assembled at Mishrawala from neighbouring areas of Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh and started marching towardsMajra police station. They brandished swords, cudgels and also pelted stones on the police, which tried to stop them from going further. The protesters indulged in intense sloganeering and demanded release of their leader after gheraoing the Majra police station.

In retaliation, a large crowd belonging to the other community also assembled at the spot and fierce slogan shouting ensued between the two communities. Holding swords, cudgels and flags, the sloganeering stirred communal tension and the police had to toil hard to bring the situation under control.

Additional force was requisitioned and SPs of nearby districts were also directed to rush to the spot to assist the local police. Paonta DSP Bir Bahadur, Additional SP Babita Rana, SP Omapati Jamwal toiled hard to control the situation, which pacified at around 11:30 pm last night after lot of efforts.

A case under Sections 295 A of the IPC has been registered for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of a class against the viral post at Majra police station.

Another case under Sections 147,148,149,152,153-A,160,341, 353, 427 and 120 B of the IPC, Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public PropertyActand Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Majra police station for rioting, assault, obstructing public servant when suppressing riots, mischief and criminal conspiracy against the rioters.

IG (south) Himanshu Mishra, who also arrived late last night, is camping in the district. He saidadditional force has beendeployed and they were keeping a watch on the situation to ensure that peace was maintained.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner RK Gautam, who also visited the affected area last night, said that tension prevailed between two communities at Majra owing to an inflammatory facebook post made by a community leader last night. He urged both communities to practice restraint.

The DC added the situation was beingreviewed and the SDM has been directed to hold talks with both communities to allay miscommunication. He added that a large number of outsiders tried to vitiate the peace at Majra who were being identified and action would be taken against them. As a precaution, at least 200 policemen will remain stationed to ensure peace.

Nahan MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal, who had also reached Majra last night, termed the incident as unfortunate. He said both communities have been residing together peacefully for years but some miscreants have tried to vitiate the peaceful ambience.

