 Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

  • Himachal
  • Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

The situation escalated quickly as a mob gathered outside the shop, shouting slogans like “Jai Shree Ram”

Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

Mob vandalises the shop of a trader belonging to a minority community.



Our Correspondent

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 19

Nahan town experienced significant unrest today when a group of locals vandalised a garment shop belonging to a trader from a minority community. The incident was triggered by the trader’s social media post depicting cow slaughter that sparked widespread outrage.

The situation escalated quickly as a mob gathered outside the shop, shouting slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram'. Despite the police’s efforts to control the situation, the irate crowd managed to lift the closed shutters and wreak havoc inside the shop for over an hour.

Following vandalism, the crowd marched towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding action against the trader. The atmosphere in the town remained tense, compounded by a prior warning from the Nahan police about a planned protest at Bara Chowk, organised by a local named Rajkumar.

Tension flared after a youth from a minority community, originally from Saharanpur in UP, posted pictures of cow sacrifice on social media. The post ignited anger among local organisations, leading to unrest.

Members of various organisations first gathered at Bara Chowk before marching towards Chhota Chowk, where the youth’s shop is located. The crowd, which had grown considerably, began raising slogans and creating commotion outside the shop. In their anger, the mob broke the locks of the two rented shops owned by the youth from a minority community and threw out merchandise and clothing onto the streets.

The protestors then marched through Gunughat, Mall Road, and Chogan, eventually reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Police, already present, prevented the crowd from entering the office premises. Despite this, the demonstrators continued to demand strict action against the youth.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta and Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena arrived at the scene to address the situation. During discussions, representatives from various organisations insisted on severe action against the accused and called for the verification of all migrants renting shops in Nahan.

The representatives raised concerns about individuals from the minority community, particularly those from other states, operating barber shops and other businesses without proper police verification. They also alleged that many of these businesses were being run without licences.

Protesters declared they would not tolerate such actions, and warned that if swift action was not taken, their demonstrations would continue.

SP Meena reassured the protesters that the police were investigating the matter and were in contact with the Saharanpur police. He stated that if the incident occurred in Sirmaur, appropriate action would be taken locally. Otherwise, the relevant state authorities would handle it.

Following the call from Hindu organisations, Nahan’s market remained closed on Wednesday morning. The local business association and other traders supported these organisations, with local shopkeepers actively participating in the protest. The local business association has long opposed the influx of migrant shopkeepers in the area.

The situation in Nahan remains tense as authorities continue to address the community’s grievances and work towards restoring law and order.

#Nahan #Social Media


