Thakur: BJP not to be blamed for Rahul's disqualification

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 25

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Congress was unnecessarily blaming the BJP for Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He was on a visit to Balichowki in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He said, “Seven cases are going on in various courts against Rahul Gandhi. The Surat court in Gujarat had announced its verdict in one of these cases. Congress leaders should think before saying something from a public platform. Usually, they say absurd things that do not behoove them.”

Thakur said, “Instead of cursing the BJP in this matter, Congress leaders should improve their conduct. Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was not terminated for any political reason.”

He said, “What happened on the Vidhan Sabha premises on Friday was unfortunate. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and their ministerial colleagues boycotted the Budget session and went out of the Assembly, raising slogans against the Central Government. This does not suit public representatives holding constitutional posts.”