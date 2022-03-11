Thakur dedicates dialysis centre at Mandi virtually

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur dedicated Hans Renal Care Centre at Mandi to the public and flagged off 15 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) to different parts of the state here today. Thakur said the state government had signed an MoU with Hans Foundation, a charitable trust, for operation and management of 10 dialysis centres and 40 mobile medical units in the state.

“A total of 10 dialysis centres would be operated across the state by Hans Foundation to provide free dialysis facility in government hospitals. Four centres would be operated by the organization in Mandi, two each in Solan and Shimla and one each in Kangra and Kinnaur,” the Chief Minister said. All necessary equipment, management, human resources, medicines and electricity and water facilities will be provided by the institution, he added.

The Chief Minister said 40 mobile medical units would be operated by the organization to provide free primary health services, covering 960 villages in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts. He further said that 10 medical mobile units were already being operated as Jeevandhara Mobile Health and Wellness Centre.

“Under this programme, free medical consultation and screening for blood pressure, diabetes and cancer were being done by the medical officers,” he said.

Thakur said that Mobile Medical Units were an innovative model of healthcare delivery that could help alleviate health disparities in vulnerable populations and individuals.